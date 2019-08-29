|
Ruth Swartz
Heath - A funeral service for Ruth Swartz, 78 of Heath will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Rev. Neal Skiles officiating. Entombment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Swartz died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born October 11, 1940 in Newark to the late Charles and Florence (Anderson) Westbrook. Mrs. Swartz had worked for J.C. Penny for many years. She was an active member of Newark Eagles #387, VFW Post #1060 Auxiliary and a member of Madison Grange. She was a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church and recently attended Heath Christian Union Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Roberta (Dwight) Cashdollar of Newark, Rebecca (Timothy) Tackett of Dresden; grandchildren, Tyler Wilson of Austin, TX and Tayor Tackett of Dresden; and a great-grandson, Jaxon.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Swartz was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Westbrook; and her former husband, Robert Lewis Swartz.
Friends and family may call 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 29, 2019