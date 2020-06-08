Ruth Wood
1940 - 2020
Ruth Ann Wood (79), wife and mom, first, retired from bus driving from Johnstown Monroe School system in 2007. Tended block laying for dad. She was born to the late Eugene and Helen (Peters) Blain on November 5, 1940, in the home on Fancher Road. She is survived by her husband and lifelong best friend, Ralph Bernard Wood Jr., Ruth had six children; Ralph Jerry (Linda) Wood, Elizabeth Ann (William) Moran, Michael Scott (Shelly) Wood, Laura Jane VanScoy-Andrews, Joseph Bernard (Wanda) Wood, and Mark William (Bobbi) Wood., she was blessed with 18 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved children. Ruth and Ralph raised their children in a Christian home and made many sacrifices for them. Ruth went peaceful at 6:26 am on June 5, 2020. Friends may call to CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, OH 43031 Thursday June 11, 2020 from 5:00-8:00pm. A funeral service will be held Friday June 12, 2020 at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Tim Overly. Interment will follow at Fancher Cemetery.




Published in Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
