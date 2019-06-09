Rev. S. Warren Way



Newark - Father, Grandfather and Friend, Reverend S. Warren Way, age 84, peacefully passed away on May 30, 2019, at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala, Ohio, with his loving family by his side. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by two daughters, Betsy (Timothy) Snedeker and Peggy (Douglas) MacQueen; five wonderful grandchildren, Courtney (Louie) Buitron, April Snedeker and Evan Snedeker, Aubrey (Matthew) Sloan and Madison (fiancé, Dylan Johnson) MacQueen; two great-grandchildren, Maximus and Cataleya Buitron, close cousin, Carole Ann Chamberlain many nieces and nephews; and much loved friends, Joy and Morgan Deafenbaugh and Bob Kozlowski.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy (2017); his brother, Alden; and very special grandson, Logan Snedeker (2015).



Warren was born January 17, 1935 in Racine, Wisconsin to the late Francis E. and Jessie L. (McKenzie) Way. He spent much of his young life on a farm and started his education in a one room schoolhouse. He was a high school graduate and later attended University in both Illinois and South Carolina. While working at Scripture Press in Wheaton, Illinois he met the love of his life, Nancy. They married on November 16, 1957. In 1960 Warren and Nancy moved to Newark, Ohio where along with their friends Paul and Joann Kocher began Christian Fellowship Church where he was Pastor for 30 years.



Warren was an avid reader and published author. He was especially proud of his book, The Pride of Babylon, and recently finished writing a novel, The Sandwich Board Santa, which is a written testimony of God's love. As a talented musician, Warren played piano and had a warm tenor voice. He filled his home with music and laughter, as he also had a witty sense of humor.



Warren loved to travel and having a heart for Israel, together with Nancy led 13 tours to the Holy Land, often stopping en route to visit other countries. Some of his fondest travel memories include summers spent in Ocean City, New Jersey with Nancy and his daughters; winter trips to Florida to visit family and friends and taking the Amtrak Train with Nancy, to California.



The family would like to thank the staff at Tuscany Gardens for the compassionate and loving care given to Warren during his time with them.



A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, with visitation starting one hour prior to the service at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral Home, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, with Chaplain Greg Rosser officiating.



A private family burial will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



A memorial contribution may be made in Warren's name in the form of "an act of kindness" to anyone or any organization. Think of someone you have yet to forgive in your life, and in Warren's memory, work towards grace and forgive.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Way family with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Way family.