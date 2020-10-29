Sallie Stobart
Heath - Graveside services for Sallie R. Stobart, 87 of Heath will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Newark Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. Ivon Roberson officiating.
Mrs. Stobart passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home. She was born September 26, 1933 in Newark to the late Walter B. and Aline R. (Cook) Spurr. She had worked as a switchboard operator and receptionist at the Owens-Corning Tech Center for 20 years. A member of Plymouth Church since 1952, she was active in the choir for over 50 years, served as a Sunday School Teacher and as a member of the Women's Fellowship. She was also a member of the Newark Chapter of the Order of the Easter Star for 40 years.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews; Tamara (Tom) Weisgerber, Teresa (Joseph) Schultz, Tim (Steve) Presuitti, Pam Vanoster, Malea Vanoster, Faith Stone, Danny Vanoster; a great-niece, Nila Underwood; and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Don Stobart, whom she married June 3, 1956 and who died December 28, 2009; and sister, Millie (Dan) Ryan in September 2013.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Interim Healthcare in home medical services and Hospice comfort care of Newark.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth Church in Newark.
