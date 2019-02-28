Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
732 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
732 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH
Heath - Sally Ann Kennedy, 78, of Heath, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. She was born March 26, 1940 in Newark to the late Albert and Lucy (McKean) Howell.

Sally graduated from Newark High School class of 1958. She then earned a Bachelors degree in 1972 from The Ohio State University and her Masters Degree in 1982 from Ohio University. In 1983 she successfully completed her requirements for a Principals Certificate, also from Ohio University. She taught at Lincoln School in Newark for 30 years and then served as the church secretary at Christ Lutheran Church in Heath for 10 years until poor health caused her to resign. Sally was a member of various organizations including: Board of directors for Licking County Chapter of American Red Cross, former member of Alpha Pi Sigma Sorority, Beta Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Martha Holden Jennings Scholar, and initiated into Ohio University chapter of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society in 1980. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church since 1978.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul C. Kennedy; two children, Scott A. Kennedy and Sue M. (Jeffrey) Maier; four grandchildren, Mallory E. (Scott) Maier Rogers, Brendan P. Kennedy, Jordan T. Maier, and Sean P. Kennedy; and three great grandchildren, Carter, Cameron and

Grayson Rogers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Roberta J. Luckeydoo; brothers-in-law, Charles Buxton and Ronnie "Pete" Luckeydoo; and daughter-in-law, Erin Kennedy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058 and/or Christ Lutheran Church, 732 Hebron Rd., Heath, Oh, 43056.

Visitation will be Friday from 10-11 AM at the Christ Lutheran Church, 732 Hebron Rd., Heath, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Feb. 28, 2019
