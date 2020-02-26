Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Blackstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally E. Blackstone

Add a Memory
Sally E. Blackstone Obituary
Sally E. Blackstone

Newark - A memorial service for Sally E. Blackstone, age 75, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Sally passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1944 in Zanesville, OH.

Sally retired from Essex after 22 years. She then found a job she loved as a dog groomer for Broadway Kennels. Sally loved going to the beach with her family in Florida. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and, in her younger years, fishing with her husband.

Sally is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Rodney Blackstone and her son, Doug Dupler.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 26 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now