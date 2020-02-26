|
Sally E. Blackstone
Newark - A memorial service for Sally E. Blackstone, age 75, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Sally passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1944 in Zanesville, OH.
Sally retired from Essex after 22 years. She then found a job she loved as a dog groomer for Broadway Kennels. Sally loved going to the beach with her family in Florida. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and, in her younger years, fishing with her husband.
Sally is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Rodney Blackstone and her son, Doug Dupler.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 26 to Mar. 24, 2020