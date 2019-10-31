|
Sally Huston O'Neill
Feb 26, 1991-- Aug 22, 2019
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Sally Huston O'Neill at the age of 28. Sally was the granddaughter of longtime Licking county residents Everett and Anne Albyn of Newark, and Jack and Betsy O'Neill of Granville. She was the daughter of John and Annette (Albyn) O'Neill of Portland Oregon.
Sally came into this world with cerebral palsy and a body that never worked for her. Though she couldn't speak and spent her life in a wheelchair, she was an inspiration to those around her. She communicated through a computer and her own frank and funny facial expressions and was known to be quite opinionated. She could speak volumes with a single look.
Sally radiated love and light, loved her friends and family fiercely and was deeply grateful to all the people who helped her along the way. She lived a full, rich life in her short 28 years. She swam in the sea of Cortez, and the rugged Imnaha river in Oregon. She had a devoted boyfriend, a passionate advocate for equality and disability rights, she marched in protests and volunteer with animals and the homeless.
Despite her often painful health problems, Sally loved her life and never felt sorry for herself. She was confident, joyful and hilarious. Her sense of humor was sharp and her laugh was infectious. She will be deeply missed by all those who were lucky enough to know her.
She is survived by her parents John and Annette, sisters Natalie and Molly O'Neill, boyfriend Colin Hillig, and many caregivers who loved her and are heartbroken at the loss of their dear friend.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriner Hospital for Children.
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019