Sally Louise Chacey



Newark - Sally Louise Chacey, age 75, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her residence.



She was born April 5, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late James R. and Eleanor (Perry) McKinney.



Sally was a 1961 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. She had previously been the choir director at Heath United Methodist Church for four years. Sally enjoyed creating many beautiful needlepoint keepsakes for her family and friends. She was also an avid flower gardener and reader and was a mainstay for the Licking County Bookmobile.



She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John H. Chacey, whom she married on December 29, 1962; four sons, James M. (Leslie) Chacey of Newark, Edward D. (Lisa) Chacey of Mt. Vernon, Steven A. (Valerie) Chacey of Newark and Chris L. (Jennifer) Chacey of Newark; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



No calling hours or services will be observed at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made in Sally's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058. It was Sally's wish that her body be donated to The Ohio State University, Division of Anatomy-Body Donation Program.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the Chacey family with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Chacey family. Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary