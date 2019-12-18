Services
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Granville, OH
1932 - 2019
Sally L.w. Hannahs Obituary
Sally L.W. Hannahs

Heath - A graveside service honoring the life of Sally L.W. Hannahs, 87, of Heath, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with Msgr. Paul P. Enke as celebrant.

A retired educator and Principal, Sally passed away December 17, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center in Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul or St. Vincent Haven C/O St. Edwards Catholic Church, 785 Newark Granville Rd., Granville, OH 43023.

A complete obituary is available at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com where online condolences may also be expressed.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
