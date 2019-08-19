Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Sammie Hawke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sammie J. Hawke


1947 - 2019
Sammie J. Hawke Obituary
Sammie J. Hawke

Utica - A funeral service for Sammie J. Hawke, 71 of Utica will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Rev. Kenneth Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00-12:00pm.

Mrs. Hawke passed away on August 17, 2019 at the Licking Memorial Hospital, Selma Markowitz Center (Hospice of Central Ohio) in Newark. She was born on December 10, 1947 in Zanesville to the late Gus and Mary Ellen (Quinn) Fortner.

Sammie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and former member of the F.O.P. She worked for Licking County at the County Home and the Sheriff's Office.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, James R. Hawke; sons, Don Coyle, Doug Kreitzer; daughter, Lisa Cronin; step-sons, Greg Miller, James F. (Trisha) Hawke; step-daughters, Vicky (Randy) Anderson, Kathy Hawke; brother, John Fortner; sisters, Starley (Eldon) Kinnan, Mary Jo (Junior) Hatfield, Connie Allen; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hawke, Linda (Ken) Miller, Judy (Don) Clevenger, Karen (Frank) Galligher.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 19, 2019
