HEATH - A funeral service for Samuel E. Staffey, 93, of Heath, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Samuel passed away March 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born October 11, 1925, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Samuel R. and Vera A. (Whorton) Staffey.



Samuel was a WWII Army Veteran. He retired from Rockwell International.



He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Wanda M. (Frame) Staffey, whom he married on December 14, 1946; children, Peggy Adams of Newark, Kathleen (Thomas) Gliva of Newark, and Raymond (Cindi) Staffey of FL; half sister Luella Staffey of Cambridge; half-brother, Ralph (Libby) Staffey of Cambridge; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Staffey and sister, Rebecca Galiher.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .



