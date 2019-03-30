Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
Samuel Paul Broseus Obituary
Frazeysburg - A funeral service for Samuel Paul Broseus, 11 of Frazeysburg will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Pastor Jeff Fry officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

Friends may call 11:00 am-1:00 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

He was born on September 5, 2007 in Columbus to Phillip A. and April D. (Willis) Broseus, Jr.

Samuel was a member of Utica Baptist Temple. He was always happy and loved Legos, writing stories, eating Cowtails and his pet rabbit, Sally.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his brothers, Peter and James and sister, Gracie Broseus; uncles and aunts, Jesse Broseus, David (Patty) Willis, Ambre (Steve) Shannon, Julie (Scott) Gibson, Jamie (Brad) Keller, Steven (Kate) Willis, Miranda (Dimitri) Brown and Kaci Willis; paternal grandfather, Phillip A. Broseus, Sr., maternal grandmother, Judy F. Willis; maternal great-grandmother, Halsie Bragg; and many cousins

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Pamela Broseus. maternal grandfather, Larry W. Willis.

To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 30, 2019
