Samuel Thompson Dodd
NEWARK - Samuel Thompson Dodd, age 84, of Newark, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1935 to the late John and Ruth (McCully) Dodd in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. The Licking County Veteran's Alliance will provide military honors following the visitation.
Sam proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy. He then worked at the Newark Air Force Base as an electrical engineer until he retired in 1991. In his free time, he enjoyed crosswords and tinkering in his garage.
Sam is survived by his soul mate of over 20 years, Donna Peck; sons, Frank J. (Alejandra Leon-Garcia) Dodd and Samuel T. Dodd, IV; grandchildren, James Dodd and Megan Dodd; great grandchildren, Jaxson and Lucy; sister, Mary Jo Shepherd; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbi Lou Calvin.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019