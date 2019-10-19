Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Service
Following Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Dodd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Thompson Dodd


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Thompson Dodd Obituary
Samuel Thompson Dodd

NEWARK - Samuel Thompson Dodd, age 84, of Newark, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1935 to the late John and Ruth (McCully) Dodd in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. The Licking County Veteran's Alliance will provide military honors following the visitation.

Sam proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy. He then worked at the Newark Air Force Base as an electrical engineer until he retired in 1991. In his free time, he enjoyed crosswords and tinkering in his garage.

Sam is survived by his soul mate of over 20 years, Donna Peck; sons, Frank J. (Alejandra Leon-Garcia) Dodd and Samuel T. Dodd, IV; grandchildren, James Dodd and Megan Dodd; great grandchildren, Jaxson and Lucy; sister, Mary Jo Shepherd; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbi Lou Calvin.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now