Sandra Ann "Sandy" Marsh
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Sandra Ann "Sandy" Marsh, age 73, of Newark will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with The Reverend Todd Tracy officiating. Private entombment will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Sandra was a longtime resident of SharonBrooke Assisted Living in Newark. Sandra passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born June 12, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Paul M. and Jane C. (Craig) Marsh.
She loved bingo, her beanie babies, puzzles and going to garage sales. Sandra was a lifetime member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Newark and a 1967 graduate of Starlight School. She was also a board member of the Center for Disability Services (formerly ARC of Licking County) and enjoyed working at many jobs employed through LICCO.
Sandra was a sweet, kind soul who always had a smile on her face. She loved giving hugs and reminding people of how much they were loved. Sandra deeply loved her family and was the light and joy in so many people's lives. Sandra's passion inspired the community and her legacy will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her cousins, Paul and Susan Robertson, Billie, Sam, Gabi and Reed Robertson and many other cousins.
Sandra was preceded in death by her loving parents who worked tirelessly as advocates for individuals with disabilities in Licking County.
Family and friends may call on 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caseworker, Amanda Wilbur, Hospice of Central Ohio and Grant Hospital Trauma Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities, LICCO or to The Center for Disability Services (formerly the ARC of Licking County).
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020