1/1
Sandra Kay Ballard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kay Ballard

A memorial service celebrating the life of Sandra Kay Ballard, age 74, of Newark, and formerly a longtime resident of Lake Choctaw and London, Ohio, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Janice Hilkerbaumer officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 4-5 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks are required inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.

Sandra was born November 16, 1945 in Mason, West Virginia to the late Archie and Rachel (née Baumgarner) Sayre. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving husband and three children.

Sandra graduated Cum Laude from Wright State University. She retired from Cooper Power Tools in Dayton where she had been a Controller. Sandra was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in London, Ohio, and later of the same denomination in Granville, OH. She was an active member of the Granville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Colonial Dames. She served as a trustee on the Madison County Hospital Board and was also on the board of trustees of Lake Choctaw. Sandra enjoyed genealogy research, reading books, playing the piano, working in the garden, and traveling the world.

Sandra is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Richard Edward Ballard, whom she married on July 23, 1970; she is survived by her three children, Jason William Batey of Savannah, Georgia, Lincoln Miles (Lisa Tsai) Ballard of San Diego, California, and Kelly Elizabeth (BJ) Rayburn of Hebron. Her grandchildren include Harrison Batey, Jackson Ballard, Elise Rayburn and Makaela Rayburn. She is also survived by her elder sister, Elaine Elliott of St. Mary's, West Virginia, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Sayre.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Sandra and her family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved