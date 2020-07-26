Sandra Kay Ballard
A memorial service celebrating the life of Sandra Kay Ballard, age 74, of Newark, and formerly a longtime resident of Lake Choctaw and London, Ohio, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Janice Hilkerbaumer officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 4-5 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Masks are required inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
Sandra was born November 16, 1945 in Mason, West Virginia to the late Archie and Rachel (née Baumgarner) Sayre. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving husband and three children.
Sandra graduated Cum Laude from Wright State University. She retired from Cooper Power Tools in Dayton where she had been a Controller. Sandra was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in London, Ohio, and later of the same denomination in Granville, OH. She was an active member of the Granville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Colonial Dames. She served as a trustee on the Madison County Hospital Board and was also on the board of trustees of Lake Choctaw. Sandra enjoyed genealogy research, reading books, playing the piano, working in the garden, and traveling the world.
Sandra is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Richard Edward Ballard, whom she married on July 23, 1970; she is survived by her three children, Jason William Batey of Savannah, Georgia, Lincoln Miles (Lisa Tsai) Ballard of San Diego, California, and Kelly Elizabeth (BJ) Rayburn of Hebron. Her grandchildren include Harrison Batey, Jackson Ballard, Elise Rayburn and Makaela Rayburn. She is also survived by her elder sister, Elaine Elliott of St. Mary's, West Virginia, along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Sayre.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Sandra and her family.