Sandra "Sandy" Kay Evans
NEWARK - Private services will be held for Sandra "Sandy" Kay Evans, 75, of Newark, who passed away May 3, 2020, at Sharonbrooke Assisted Living. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Sandy was born July 23, 1944, in Coshocton, to the late Charles Stacy and Anna (Gross) Aronhalt.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, David R. Evans Jr.; children, Scot (Ruth Myers) Lint, Sherry (Greg McFarland) Kirkpatrick, and Shawn (Paula) Lint; step-children, Audrey, David, and Betsy Evans; grandchildren, Brent (Keri) Kirkpatrick, Myranda (Dan) Held, Emily Lint, Adam Lint, Trent Lint, Laura Lint, and Ari Lint, and several nieces and nephews.
Sandy retired from State Farm. She loved reading, movies, and music. With laughter, she loved for her children to call her "Mommy Dearest". She enjoyed lunches with the State Farm girls, Cathy Murphy, Vicky Wieber, Tawney Meyers, and Linda; trips with her Kellys Island girls, Judi Scarrett, Peggy Evans, Judy McCament, Barbara Shumaker, Suzy Heckman, and her time with Carol and the gang. Above all, she fiercely loved her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Aronhalt, Charlene Patterson, and Jean Terry-Shaw, and brother, Stacy Aronhalt.
Published in the Advocate & Coshocton Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020