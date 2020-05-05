Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay "Sandy" Evans


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Evans Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Kay Evans

NEWARK - Private services will be held for Sandra "Sandy" Kay Evans, 75, of Newark, who passed away May 3, 2020, at Sharonbrooke Assisted Living. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Sandy was born July 23, 1944, in Coshocton, to the late Charles Stacy and Anna (Gross) Aronhalt.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, David R. Evans Jr.; children, Scot (Ruth Myers) Lint, Sherry (Greg McFarland) Kirkpatrick, and Shawn (Paula) Lint; step-children, Audrey, David, and Betsy Evans; grandchildren, Brent (Keri) Kirkpatrick, Myranda (Dan) Held, Emily Lint, Adam Lint, Trent Lint, Laura Lint, and Ari Lint, and several nieces and nephews.

Sandy retired from State Farm. She loved reading, movies, and music. With laughter, she loved for her children to call her "Mommy Dearest". She enjoyed lunches with the State Farm girls, Cathy Murphy, Vicky Wieber, Tawney Meyers, and Linda; trips with her Kellys Island girls, Judi Scarrett, Peggy Evans, Judy McCament, Barbara Shumaker, Suzy Heckman, and her time with Carol and the gang. Above all, she fiercely loved her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Aronhalt, Charlene Patterson, and Jean Terry-Shaw, and brother, Stacy Aronhalt.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate & Coshocton Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now