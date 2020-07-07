1/1
Sandra Kay "Sandy" Evans
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra "Sandy" Kay Evans

NEWARK - A Celebration of Life graveside service for Sandra "Sandy" Kay Evans, 75, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark, OH, with a brunch to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Newark Maennerchor, 195 W. Orchard St. Newark.

Sandy passed away May 3, 2020, at Sharonbrooke Assisted Living. She was born July 23, 1944, in Coshocton, to the late Charles Stacy and Anna (Gross) Aronhalt.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, David R. Evans Jr.; children, Scot (Ruth Myers) Lint, Sherry (Greg McFarland) Kirkpatrick, and Shawn (Paula) Lint; step-children, Audrey, David, and Betsy Evans; grandchildren, Brent (Keri) Kirkpatrick, Myranda (Dan) Held, Emily Lint, Adam Lint, Trent Lint, Laura Lint, and Ari Lint, and several nieces and nephews.

Sandy retired from State Farm. She loved reading, movies, and music. With laughter, she loved for her children to call her "Mommy Dearest". She enjoyed lunches with the State Farm girls, Cathy Murphy, Vicky Wieber, Tawney Meyers, and Linda; trips with her Kellys Island girls, Judi Scarrett, Peggy Evans, Judy McCament, Barbara Shumaker, Suzy Heckman, and her time with Carol and the gang. Above all, she fiercely loved her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Aronhalt, Charlene Patterson, and Jean Terry-Shaw, and brother, Stacy Aronhalt.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Sandy to a charity of your choice.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved