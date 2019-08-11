|
|
Sandra L. "Sandy" Foor
Etna - A graveside service celebrating the life of Sandra L. "Sandy" Foor, age 74, of Etna, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at Pataskala Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral Home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Sandy was born November 10, 1944 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Walter and Vivian (Bartlett) Grannon. She passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Sandy graduated from the Grant School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1966. She worked at several area hospitals before retiring from Mount Carmel East Hospital where she had been employed for a number of years. Sandy was a very crafty person and enjoyed creating floral arrangements, putting puzzles together and spending time with her family.
Sandy is survived by her daughters, Melinda (Terry) Payne and Melissa Baughman; grandchildren, River (Hannah) Baughman, Brooke Baughman, Cassandra (Gary) Schrecengost and Linzey Payne; great-grandchildren, Mason and Tucker Baughman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Foor; and two sisters, Nancy Korte and Sue Baughman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 11, 2019