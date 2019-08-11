Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Pataskala Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Foor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. "Sandy" Foor


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. "Sandy" Foor Obituary
Sandra L. "Sandy" Foor

Etna - A graveside service celebrating the life of Sandra L. "Sandy" Foor, age 74, of Etna, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at Pataskala Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral Home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.

Sandy was born November 10, 1944 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Walter and Vivian (Bartlett) Grannon. She passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Sandy graduated from the Grant School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1966. She worked at several area hospitals before retiring from Mount Carmel East Hospital where she had been employed for a number of years. Sandy was a very crafty person and enjoyed creating floral arrangements, putting puzzles together and spending time with her family.

Sandy is survived by her daughters, Melinda (Terry) Payne and Melissa Baughman; grandchildren, River (Hannah) Baughman, Brooke Baughman, Cassandra (Gary) Schrecengost and Linzey Payne; great-grandchildren, Mason and Tucker Baughman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Foor; and two sisters, Nancy Korte and Sue Baughman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Sandy or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Sandy and her family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Download Now