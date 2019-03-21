|
Sandra L. "Sandy" Miller
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Sandra L. "Sandy" Miller, 72, of Newark, will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Tim Carr officiating.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Sunday, March 24th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Sandy was born March 11, 1947 in Newark, Ohio to the late Robert F. and Martha (Gleckler) Reynolds. She passed away on March 19, 2019 at Arlington Care Center.
Sandy graduated from Utica High School, where she was active with the 4-H and Utica Marching Band, along with chess club and math club. Sandy proudly served her county in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Prior to retirement, she was a registered nurse, working at Newark Healthcare Center and Sharon Brook for many years. Sandy was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, where she served as a national officer and was a recipient of the Clara Barton Leadership Award. Sandy was also recognized by Central Ohio Technical College for her volunteer work, where she was presented the John C. "Jay" Barker Community Service Alumni Award. She enjoyed sewing, reading and cooking, but most important was the time she spent with her loving family.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Alan P. Miller, whom she married June 8, 1969; children, Angela (Karl) Kulow and Robert (Liz) Miller; six grandchildren, Crystal (DJ), Vincent (Kendra), Austin, Owen, Alex, Elias, Adeline; great grandson, Ryder; and numerous friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sandy to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 21, 2019