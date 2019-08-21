|
Sandra Peters
Thornville - Sandra F. Peters, 71, of Thornville, passed away on Tuesday August 13 2019, in Lancaster following an extended illness. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 9, 1947, the daughter of the late James and Mary Frederick.
Sandra worked as a secretary and for the Licking Co. Health Department, and also enjoyed being a foster parent. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She also loved sewing and knitting.
She is survived by her loving family: Marliese (Chris) Bordman, Brandi (Charlie) Williams, Wendy (Joe) Stanzione, Ocean and Kevin Peters; her 12 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren.
Private family services celebrating Sandra's life will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 21, 2019