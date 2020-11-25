Sandra Sue YoungFrazeysburg - Sandra Sue Young, 76 of Frazeysburg, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital.Sandy was born in Zanesville on May 8, 1944. She is the daughter of the late Andrew and Goldie (Passwaters) Harvey. She retired from Sunfield in Hebron and before that she worked for Essex Wire and Lear Corporation in Zanesville. She enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo and shopping, but most especially she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Sandy is survived by her children, Teresa (Joe) Lewis, Rod (Yelena) Young, Keith Young, Tammy (Warren) Howard and Sherry (Gary) Murphy; her grandchildren, Amanda (Mark) Welch, Jessica (Gary) Clapper, Elizabeth Lewis, Ryan Browning, Zach Young, Neveah Young, Lucas Howard, Matthew Howard, Andrew Culp, Haley Murphy, Harley Murphy, and Hannah Murphy and 15 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Sandy is preceded in death by her siblings, Ellen, Sonny, Raymond, Pete, Russell, Jerry, Clara, Shirley, June, Ruth, Patty and Lucille.In keeping with her wishes a caring cremation will take place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Young family.