Sara C. Niggemeyer
Heath - Sara Calametti Niggemeyer, 91, of Heath, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. She was born August 11, 1928 in Mobile, AL to the late John and Mary (Unruh) Calametti.
Sara graduated from the Convent of Mercy High School in Mobile, AL in the class of 1946. She was a faithful member of St. Leonard Catholic Church in Heath. She was a wonderful wife, mother and excellent cook who enjoyed reading cookbooks and working on jigsaw puzzles. Her family and her Catholic faith were the most important things to her.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John William Niggemeyer; three daughters, Debbie (Mark) Gilligan of Newark, Sharon Niggemeyer of Newark, and Ginger (Glenn) Libby of Heath; four grandchildren, Kyle (Mallory) Libby, Zach (Suzi) Gilligan, Abbey Gilligan, and Blake Libby; two great grandchildren, Bowen and Bram Libby; several nieces and nephews; and special friend and neighbor, Nancy Buchanan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, John A. Calametti Jr.; and sister, Florence Jones.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Selma Markowitz Hospice staff for the care and support they provided and also to Fr. Bill Hritsko and Fr. Michael Gribble for their final prayers.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Leonard Catholic Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Rd. E., Heath, OH 43056 and/or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
In accordance with Sara's request, a private Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019