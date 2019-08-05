|
|
Sara Cunningham
Toboso - Sara F. Cunningham, 80, of Newark, Ohio died Saturday morning, August 3, 2019 at her home.
Born February 26, 1939 in Midland, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Lester and Kathryn (Cramer) Conner and was a 1957 graduate of Midland Jefferson High School. Mrs. Cunningham retired with 35 years of service from Newark City Schools where she worked in janitorial services. She was a member of Hanover Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding and visiting the Smokey Mountains. Her greatest love was spending time and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is one son, David (Chris) Cunningham of Newark; one daughter, Pam (Cary Wilson) Lepley of Newark; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren and a son in-law, Gary Vance. Also surviving is one brother, George (Minnie) Connor of Midland, Ohio; one sister, Peg Walker of Wilmington, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis A. Cunningham, whom she married October 1, 1955 and who died August 22, 2016; a daughter, Mary Vance; and a brother and sister in-law, Coit and Charlotte Conner.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 6pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Dean Cole officiating. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or to the .
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 5, 2019