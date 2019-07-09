Sara Ford



Newark - A celebration of life service for Sara K. Ford, 80, of Newark, will be held on July 10th at 1:00 PM at the Brucker Kishler Funeral Home with Pastors Dave Pennington and Eva Marie Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Welsh Hills Cemetery, Granville, Ohio.



Mrs. Ford passed away peacefully July 7th at Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born in Licking County on June 30, 1939, to the late Roland Anderson, Jr. and Mary J. (Skinner) Anderson.



Sara was a Medical Transcriptionist for Tri County Radiology at retirement. She had previously worked at several banks in Newark and Granville and at DCSC in Columbus. She was a member of the Brushy Fork United Methodist Church, Licking County Genealogical Society, First Families of Licking County and the Sharon Valley Community Club. She was a former member of the Welsh Hills Baptist Church, Welsh Hills Grange and a 4-H Advisor. She was a former member of the Licking County March of Dimes and helped organize Walkathons, Mother's Marches and other fund raisers for the mentally and physically challenged. She was also a volunteer for Easter Seals, Red Cross, the Licking Park District and a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Recently, she enjoyed attending shows at Heritage Hall for Senior Citizens.



She enjoyed music, keeping in touch with friends and family by calls, cards and emails and sewing and baking for others. She helped coordinate family reunions for both sides of her family, as she had numerous relatives and kept in touch with most of them. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, great, and great-great grandchildren.



She is survived by sons Richard P. (Evelyn) Ford of Newark, Michael L. (Nikki) Ford of Reynoldsburg and daughter Lisa K. Ford of Newark; grandchildren Randa (Matt) Lloyd, Shannon (Chad) Swan, and Kimberly Yang; great-grandchildren, Alexis (Brennan) Moore, Myla Yang, Haylee Swan, Kylee and Kaleb Lloyd, and Analilia Cortes; and great-great-grandchild Zoey Moore. She is also survived by sisters Shirley (Gene) Horn of Whitehall, Sunda Peters of Mansfield, Sheryl Courtney of Newark, and Sharlene Gay (Harold Davis, Jr.) Anderson of Fleming, Colorado; and step-brother in-law Bob (Barb) Romine of Newark. She is also survived by many other dear relatives and friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul Junior Ford, Mother and Father In-law Paul and Emma Ford; brothers in-law Don Ford, Donald Peters and Gary Courtney; Step-Mother-in-law Rose Romine Ford, step-brother-in-law Charlie Romine and step-sister-in-law Sue Romine Townes.



We would like to extend our thanks to D'Anna Mullins, MD, and her staff at Licking Memorial Hospital and Hospice of Central Ohio for their excellent care.



Memorial contributions may be made in Sara's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio at P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio, 43058-0430.



Friends may call from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday July 10th at the Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, Ohio.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerufneralhome.com Published in the Advocate on July 9, 2019