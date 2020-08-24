1/1
Sara G. Stephens
Sara G. Stephens

Newark - A Funeral Mass will be held for Sara G. Stephens, 75, of Newark, at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 394 E. Main St., Newark with Rev. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Private inurnment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio.

A sweet and caring lady, Sara passed away August 21, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio, at the Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Robert and Rose Muir.

Sara was a graduate of The Ohio State University and majored in education. She was the bookkeeper for Madison, Collins, Stephens Insurance in Newark and enjoyed working with her son every day.

A faithful person, Sara was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she served as an Eucharistic Minister. She also volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society where she served as Treasurer for many years. Sara could be found enjoying a good book, doing a crossword puzzle, cheering on the Buckeyes or Fighting Irish, and knitting personal items for others. She was a friend to all and cherished her grandsons.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, John P. and Kristi Stephens; grandsons, Brock and Pierce Stephens and Zack Cook; brothers, Brendan (Brenda) Muir and Maxim (Diane) Muir and brother-in-law, Richard Wetherald.

In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessa Cook and sister, Kendra Wetherald.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
