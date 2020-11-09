Sara J. Welch
Newark - Sara J. Welch, formerly of Hebron, was given her angel wings in the early morning of November 3, 2020. The angels found her at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. She was united with her parents, Robert and Lois (Whipkey) Welch and her four- legged daughter Princess. Sara was born on February 25, 1954, in Grantsville (Calhoun County) West Virginia. She was a member of the graduating class of 1972 at Lakewood High School and was a marching band member.
In her later years, Sara worked as a home health aide. Her favorite patient was our Mother. Sara took care of Mom when she unable to take care of herself until the day Mom died. She loved going to bingo games and doing her share of winning. Sara loved to be with her Eagle and Moose friends. For many years, Sara was the photographer at many of the Eagle's shindigs. At the Eagle's, Sara made a special friend, Janice Smith who was more like a sister. Sara was able to make friends whenever she went, especially at the Sharon Glyn Senior Apartments.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Don and Bill (Fumiko) Welch and her sister Carol Ritchie. She leaves behind her brother Richard; nieces, Sandy (David) Weaver and Natalie Welch and nephews Steve, Robert, Richard (Rebecca Taylor) Welch. Also, there are several great nieces and great nephews. Sara has a special Aunt (Carol Whipkey), who would stop by to visit and bring her the popcorn she so loved.
Sara's family wants to thank her caregivers at Newark Care and Rehabilitation for their loving care that they had given her these last few years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Buckeye Lake Senior Citizens or any other Senior Citizens organization.
A Memorial Service celebrating Sara's life will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark. Family and friends may gather in the hour preceding the service. Guests are requested to maintain social distancing policies and please wear a facial covering.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in Broomstick Cemetery, near Grantsville, West Virginia.
