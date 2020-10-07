Sara Seiberling
A full life well-lived and doubly blessed, Sara Mae "Sally" Wayne Smith Seiberling, age 93, passed gently from this life into eternal life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Kendal at Granville. Sally was born in Brecksville, Ohio, on January 28, 1927 to Harold A. Wayne and Helen Blanchard Wayne. She graduated as the valedictorian of Norton High School's Class of 1945. While attending OSU, she met and married Perry Kendal "P.K." Smith. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before Alzheimer's claimed his life.
Sally was welcomed into the presence of the Lord by husband P.K., elder son Wayne K. Smith, her beloved brother Robert Wayne and sister "Dotty" Dunham Dawson and a host of other family members and friends.
Missing her dearly are her children Adelle Smith Tinon (Stan), Kim A. Smith (Diane), Elaine R. Smith, and Jackie Kan Smith Wallake (Wayne/Chris) as well as her beloved grandchildren Rachel Tinon Rempt (Yohanan), Sarah Tinon Smith (Matt), Marisa Smith, Trent Smith (Meredith), Jesse Smith (Rachel), Blanca Smith, Uriah Smith (Olivia) and Tommy Irwin. A special delight to Grandma Sally were her great grandchildren: Ashrey West Rempt, Beatrice Mae Rempt, Clara Elizabeth Smith and newborn Hudson Wayne Smith, photos of whom she saw before passing from this life.
Having become a widower, Dale A. Seiberling, a classmate and close friend from Norton High School, reentered Sally's life, sweeping her off her feet and into a fifteen year "honeymoon" that spanned the globe. After their marriage, Dale energetically shared with Sally his still vibrant professional and teaching career in Dairy, Brewing and Winery, Food, Pharmaceutical, and Biotech industries, his winter home in Vero Beach, FL and his summer home on Lake James, IN as well as numerous OSU alumni cruises fulfilling many of Sally's lifelong dreams and desires. Best of all, Dale introduced Sally into a wonderful second family. Having fully embraced her, now mourning this loss are Leslie Seiberling Olson (Robert), Lynda Seiberling Chambers (Robert) and Lisa Seiberling, as well as grandchildren Dan Olson (Savanna), Liz Olson Matunis (A.J.), Maggie Chambers Seed (Mike) and Kellie Chambers Healy (Damien) and great grandchildren Maicie, Maddox and Memphis Seed, Quinn and Caleb Matunis, and Christopher and Colin Healy.
A celebration of Sally's life is planned for November 14 at the First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala. Regretfully, attendance must be limited to family only. For a much fuller rendering of the life of this remarkable and much-loved woman, please visit the following website: https://www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Seiberling Memorial Fund for Handicap Accessibility at First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala, 405 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062.