|
|
Sarah Frances Rech Handschumaker
Newark - Sarah Frances Rech Handschumaker, 97, of Newark, OH, formerly of Whipple, OH, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Sharon Brooke Inn Assisted Living in Newark, OH. She was born on October 17, 1921 in Marietta, OH to the late Raymond S. and Eulalia Ulmer Rech.
Sarah attended Arendt's Ridge Grade School and was a 1938 graduate of Marietta High School, and attended Marietta Business College. In August, 1984 she retired after 23 years from Archer Auto Parts of Marietta, OH. Sarah was a life member of the Highland Ridge Community Church and the Willing Workers, V.F.W. Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. Sarah also had volunteered for Franciscan Meals Delivery Program from 1985-1996.
For many years Sarah and her husband enjoyed raising and racing standard bred horses, racing at fairs all over Ohio. In 1996 she moved to Newark, OH to be closer to her daughters.
She is survived by her two daughters, Martha (James Coffman) and Lila Jane (Steve McKitrick); one grandchild, Katy Vannatta-Jones (Richard); two great grandchildren, Dominic and Gabriella Pizarro all of the Columbus area; four sisters in law, Elsie Handschumaker, Virginia Schafer, Maxine Alcock, and Sue Wagner; brother in law, Calvin Wagner; many nieces and nephews and "Special Family" members Eliana and Madison Brown of California, Ann Henry of Newark, OH, Adam McKitrick (Traci) and their three children, Michal, Gabriel (Karen, and their son Charlie) and Ariel, and Mauri McKitrick and her daughter Ariya.
She was preceded in death on June 20, 1990 by her husband, Robert Eugene Handschumaker, whom she married October 25, 1942; a brother, John Lewis Rech and in laws, Joan Rech, Charles Handschumaker, Clyde Schafer, Marion Alcock; and niece, Joellen Alcock Gessel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with burial to follow in Highland Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service.
Her family would like to thank everyone at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their care of Sarah. Donations may be made to Highland Ridge Community Church, 2200 Highland ridge Road, Lowell, OH 45744 or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St. P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086 in her name.
Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com
Published in the Advocate on July 21, 2019