Sarah R. "Sally" Larry
Newark - Sarah R. "Sally" Larry, 90, of Newark, Ohio died Thursday evening, March 26, 2020 at Chestnut House in Newark.
Born January 20, 1930 in Jackson Township of Muskingum County, she was a daughter of the late John Carl and Mary Eva (Oden) Robison and was a 1948 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Mrs. Larry was a former secretary at Heath High School. She had also worked as a secretary at Frazeysburg High School and in the offices of Rockwell International. Sally was a member of Neal Avenue United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a hospice volunteer and she loved cooking and being with her family.
Surviving is one son and daughter in-law, Michael and Sue Larry of Newark; one grandson, Jordan Larry and his wife, Mariana of New York City, New York; a sister, Nancy L. Warner of Rittman, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 67 years, Marion E. "Gene" Larry, whom she married August 23, 1952 and who died March 16, 2020; two infant sons, Scott and Todd Larry; two brothers and sisters in-law, Paul (June) Robison and Joseph (Dorothy) Robison; two sisters and brothers in-law, Ruth (Harold) Baughman and Mary Kay (Edwin "Teenie") Lacy and a brother in-law, Chuck Warner.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020