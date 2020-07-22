1/1
Saundra J. "Sandy" Smith
1936 - 2020
Saundra "Sandy" J. Smith

NEWARK - A private Celebration of Life service will be held for Saundra "Sandy" J. Smith, 84, of Newark.

Sandy passed away July 21, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born June 12, 1936, in Tuscola, IL, to the late George and Rosemary (Needham) Culp.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Tish) Smith of GA, Cindy (Rod) Wilkins of Granville, and Gregg Smith of IL; grandchildren, Ryan (fiancé Anne Marie Siewe) Wilkins of Columbus, Patrick (fiancé Amanda Fratus) of NC, Tyler Smith of TN, Sydney Smith of MA, Andrew Smith of IL, and Conrad Smith of GA, and brother, Ed (Annalee) Culp of AR.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Smith, and brother, Robert Culp.

Sandy was a graduate of Newark High School and received her nursing degree from OSU in 1985. She retired from Licking Memorial Hospital in 1998. In her retirement, Sandy enjoyed engaging in her favorite things: travel, reading, knitting, gardening, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, playing Mahjong, yoga and sports. She especially enjoyed attending Denison football games to watch her grandson, Andrew Smith play. Attending the football games also reminded her of her youth when she would cheer on her future husband, Marv Smith as he played for Denison.

For 10 years Sandy served as Corresponding Secretary for the Newark Garden Club valiantly preserving the history of "the rock". She was a member of Monday Talks for 38 years and a member of the Newark YMCA.

Sandy was a passionate traveler visiting Egypt, Europe, Australia and South America. She also loved the ocean and enjoyed spending the winters in Siesta Key, FL and visiting her friend Julie's beach house in Atlantic Beach, NC.

Recognized as an intelligent woman that could answer every Jeopardy question and would read several books simultaneously, Sandy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and a dear friend to many people. She will be greatly missed.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Newark Library and to the Licking County Family YMCA

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
2 entries
July 22, 2020
My sympathy to the children of Sandy. I went to Wilson Jr. High and Newark High School with Sandy and Marvin. Two very nice people and very nice people. My God be with you during this time of a great loss.
Peggy (Welker) Allen
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Those of us of the Class of 54 are growing fewer in number as the years roll by.
I remember you and Marvin as a couple, all thru H.S.
RIP Sandy. With Condolences to all of the family.
Fred Wise
Classmate
