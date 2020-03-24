|
|
Sawyer Rose Hubbell
NEWARK - Private services will be held for 5-month-old, Sawyer Rose Hubbell, of Newark, who was born September 24, 2019, in Columbus to Shane Hubbell and Mackenzie Meadows. Sawyer passed away March 21, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents Ryan and Lucy Roback of Newark, Joan Hubbell of Newark and Jeff Hubbell of Pataskala. Her loving Godmother Kayla Martin of Newark, Great-Grandparents, several aunts, uncles, cousins and close family friends.
She was preceded in death by her Grandfather James Meadows and many other close relatives.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Or Directly to Mackenzie.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020