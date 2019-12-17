|
|
Scott Daniel Bobst
HEBRON - A visitation, celebrating the life of Scott Daniel Bobst, 49, of Hebron, will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Pataskala Cemetery.
Scott was born on December 3, 1970 to the late George C. and Sandra Darlene (Lawhorn) Bobst. He passed away on December 15, 2019.
Scott graduated from Watkins High School. He was owner/operator of Pickerington Lawn and Landscape. He enjoyed motorcycles, water skiing and moto cross, but most important was the time he spent with his son, family and friends.
Survivors include his loving son, Scott Daniel Bobst II; sister, Carrie Lee Bobst; former wife, Chastity Brooke Hayman; aunts and uncles, Rita Tanzilla, Carl (Karen) Lawhorn, Angela (Mike) Douridas, Debbie (Terry) Flowers, Michael (Karen) Lawhorn, Lonnie (Suzanne) Lawhorn, Terry (Jim) Hobbs and Carrie (Ted) Smith; second mom and dad, Robert and Susan Hayman; special friend, Becky Spangler; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions in memory of Scott to the Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 116, N. 22nd Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019