Scott Elwood Cochran
Columbus - Scott Elwood Cochran died December 7, 2019 in his Columbus home, one day after his 42nd birthday. Scott was preceded in death by his infant brother, Sean P. Cochran; and is survived by his parents, Annetta and Richard Cochran; his two brothers Joe Pershing and Richard Sean; Sean's wife Angela and their daughters Madison 11 and Olivia 9; and his dog Bernard.
Scott attended Wellington School and Dublin Coffman High School. He graduated from OSU with a BS degree in Industrial Design and studied design in Germany and Hong Kong.
Scott was passionate about his work and an artist at heart. He began sketching and designing furniture, lighting fixtures, and other unique art objects, working in medias such as wood, plastics, glass, iron, steel and bronze. He had his own workshop and an established company, Elwood Scott Design. He loved finding solutions for impossible problems and there was very little he could not create, design, repair or build.
Scott and his brothers loved camping, rock climbing, white water rafting, skiing, and snow boarding. "Scottman," his dad's pet name, was beginning to play golf with his father and friends. He loved this time with dad.
Scott's wish was to be cremated and some of his ashes spread along the creek at the family log cabin in Baltimore, Ohio. He loved that property and maintained it most of his life.
Scott made his journey home to heaven with Jesus Christ. He will be sorely missed and always lovingly remembered by his family, friends and Bernard. Our precious son, we shall see you again.
There will be a private Celebration of Life for family and his close friends in the future. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019