Scott P. Ogg
Charlotte, N.C. - A service celebrating the life of Scott P. Ogg, age 44, of Charlotte, N.C. formerly of Newark and Granville, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, at the Licking Valley Church of Christ, 1578 Dayton Rd. NE, Newark, with Pastor Gus Andrews officiating.
Scott went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife, Loretta and his mother. He was born August 12, 1976 in Newark, Ohio to Carol D. and the late Joseph F. Ogg.
Scott and his wife, Loretta, moved to Charlotte, about ten years ago for a job transfer with Time Warner Cable. When Time Warner was sold Scott took a few other jobs before getting his dream job with the Equitable Insurance Company (The same company his dad retired from many years before). Scott was still working six days before he passed away. Scott was an active member of the Steele Creek Church of Charlotte where he started a Small Group for Geeks. He and Loretta were also very active members of the marriage ministry and attended many marriage retreats and counseled young married couples.
Scott was a very strong Christian and loved studying the word of God. He had two favorite scriptures, Joshua 1:8 and 2 Timothy 3:16. 2 Timothy 3:16 says All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction and for training in righteousness.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lorretta L. Ogg; his mother, Carol D. Ogg; a sister, Jody (Bob) German of Newark; two special nieces, Jessica (David) Elie and Lissi (Garrett) Shepherd; three sisters, Debbie McKenna, Diana Butkus and Carol Ann Harger; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Ogg.
Friends may call prior to the service from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, at the Licking Valley Church of Christ. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mission Fund at the Licking Valley Church of Christ.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
