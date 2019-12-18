|
Scott Walters
Hebron - A funeral service celebrating the life of Scott Allen Walters, 55, of Hebron, will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the New Life United Methodist Church, Hebron. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at the church, 925 West Main Street in Hebron. Inurnment will follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery at a later date.
Scott passed away suddenly on Monday evening, December 16, 2019. He was born May 5 1964, in Newark, the son of Nancy Walters Lofink of Harbor Hills and Ralph (Carol) Walters of Hebron. Scott was a graduate of Lakewood H.S. class of 1983, and COTC in Newark. He managed retail stores for over 20 years, then sold new homes for Beazer and Dominion Homes. Scott then became a realtor and worked with HER realty in Buckeye Lake/Hebron.
Scott was an active member of the Hebron community. He served as a Village council member for 18 years; was an active member at Hebron New Life United Methodist Church, where he served in many leadership positions. He helped found the New Life Baby Pantry, and remained active in the management of it. He was a member of the Licking Co Board of Realtors, and had been awarded their community service award in 2017. Scott was passionate about helping others, either with Licking Co Food Pantry, or mission trips with Samaritans Purse. His favorite phrase was: "I know a Guy", and then, he would work tirelessly to assist others with their problems. Always friendly, he made others feel welcome and valued.
Scott is survived by his loving family: his wife Beth whom he married on Sept 5, 1987; his son Josh (Kara); his granddaughters Dany and Ariana; his step-brothers and sisters Chris (Teresa) Walters, Joe (Lynn) Lofink, Michelle (Ronnie) Gray, Linda (Marty) Savage, Kathleen Ryder; his Aunt Ruth Radcliff; special cousins Rex (Jan) Walters, his in-laws Walt (Pat) Miller, sister in law Mary (Terrell) Miller, niece Christie (Victor) Scheiderich and many other nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his step-father Joe Lofink.
In Scott's memory please support the New Life Baby Pantry building fund with contributions in his honor. They may be directed to P.O. Box 459, Hebron, Ohio 43025.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Serivce, Kirkersville, is honored to care for our friend Scott and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019