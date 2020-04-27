|
Sgt. Jack B. Jones
Newark - On April 25, 2020, Licking County lost a legend.
A proud Marine having served in Vietnam, Jack continued his public service in Law Enforcement, retiring as a Sergeant from the Heath Police Department in 1995. Though not physically wounded in Vietnam, his soul bore the ghosts and scars of his service, and exposure to Agent Orange left bloody reminders on his skin.
Jack lived, loved, laughed, and drank hard, relishing all of life. His jokes and nursery rhymes were irreverent, his pranks explosive (sorry, Mad Dog!), and his stories and their telling were hilarious…especially the ones withheld due to the Statute of Limitations!! It was also his stated and fervent wish that "No one vote for 'Commie' Democrats!!"
He was a mentor to young officers, a friend, and a firearms instructor of such renown that the State of Kentucky made him an Honorary Colonel. Jack was a complex bear of a man, flawed but perfectly human…and absolutely loved. Proud to be a Sheepdog, he was spit-shined and smiling, but criminals can attest to his other side! Generous to a fault, he and Jo maintained a cat rescue at their farm he called "Green Acres" in southern Ohio.
Predeceased by his parents, Leona and "Teener" Jones, and his first wife, Sharon Jones, Jack is survived by his wife Jo of Sarahsville; his sister, Jenny (Sergio) Lyons of Newark; daughters, Lisa Spurgeon and Shenan (Jarrod) Day and her mother, Nora Bebout; and step-sister, Katie Antle, all of Newark; step-children, Kevin Koehler of Columbus, Laura (Pete) Cassano's of Columbus and Robert (Jess) Dermer of Byesville; grandchildren, Richard Thompson of Newark, Brandon (Scarlett) Thompson of Heath, Jenny (Chris) Lee of Newark, Kylie Jones of Akron and McKenna Day of Nashport; step-grandchildren, Raeann, Daniel, and John Cassano's, and Kara, Ashlyan, Camden and Finn Dermer; great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and George Baruxes of Seville, FL.
Jack is also survived by special friends, Chay and Nary Leang and Charlie Spurgeon, all of Newark, Bill and Cleo Morris of Virginia Beach, VA, Jim Braddock of Newark and "Crazy Dave" of parts unknown! He leaves a legion of family and friends, both blood and blue, and his beloved Harley…Matilda.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Jack and his family. Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Jack or to sign an online guest book.
We will miss your big heart, your blue-eyed laughter, and when we hear "The Marine Hymn" or the sweet scent of pipe tobacco wafts through the room…we'll know you're near. Our apologies to Anheuser Busch and Borkum Riff Pipe Tobacco for their sudden drop in sales!
Well, Jack, it's been a hell of a ride!! We have it from here…we'll hold your beer and watch! Take our love to Tom, Big Steve, Don, and the other good guys at choir practice. In the words of your best friend Chay…"We love you too much!!"
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020