Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
1983 - 2019
Shane Michael Hatten Obituary
Shane Michael Hatten

UTICA - A Celebration of Life service for Shane Michael Hatten, 36, of Utica, will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Law-Baker Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home, 34 N. Main St. Utica.

Shane passed away December 3, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born October 5, 1983, in Newark, to Michael Dale Hatten and Brigid Ann (Peterman) Eakin.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Owen Hatten of Mt. Vernon and Brooklyn Hatten of Johnstown; siblings, Deanne (Paulie Swetnam) Hatten of Utica, Chance Hatten of Newark, Mike (Jill) Hatten of Alexandria, and Chris (Dawn) Hatten of Homer; nieces, Harley Boley and Willow Hatten both of Utica; nephews, Alexander and Mike Young both of Utica, and best friend, Dusk Pulver of Mt. Vernon.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Nicole Hatten.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Law-Baker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
