Sharon A. (Worden) Bagent
Heath -
Sharon A. (Worden) Bagent, age 72, of Heath, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 15, 1947 in Newark, Ohio to the late Walter and Wilma (Cagney) Worden.
Sharon loved to help everyone, always helping those in their time of need. As a child of God, her favorite bible verse was John 14:14. She held a very strong Christian faith, was a member of the First Baptist Church in Heath and enjoyed reading novels and books of faith.
She graduated from Newark High School with the class of 1966, and later in life worked as a chiropractic assistant for seventeen years in Newark, before retiring in 2012. Sharon was an excellent baker providing cake making services for numerous friends and family. She always loved finding and trying new recipes. Sharon was a talented musician, pianist and composer who enjoyed all types of music. She especially liked listening to Andrea Bocelli and gospel music.
She looked forward to taking vacation adventures with her husband, Larry. Sailing on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and traveling the historic all-American Route 66 to Las Vegas were a few of her favorites. Most of all being with her family was important to her, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry P. Bagent, whom she married on April 27, 1967, taking their honeymoon at Niagara Falls, Canada; a daughter, Sherri L. (James) Charnock of Lyndhurst, Ohio; a son, Doug (Christiane) Bagent of Westerville, Ohio; two grandchildren: Matthew Charnock and Taylor Charnock; and three step-grandchildren, Trevor, Matthew and Alison.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, William "Bill" Worden (2009); and a second brother, Donald Worden (2012).
Graveside services will be private at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's memory to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020