|
|
Sharon Ann Brown
Sharon (Sherry) Brown, mother, grandmother, prayer warrior and outspoken lover of the KJV Bible, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 1, 2020 following a decades-long battle with COPD. She was 70.
Born in Columbus, Ohio August 3, 1949, she spent the days of her youth growing up in the hills of West Virginia before relocating later in her adult life in 1976 to Johnstown, Ohio.
It was in her 50s after raising her eight children to adulthood that Sherry discovered her love for the Apostolic Pentecostal faith. Shaken by the terrorist acts of 9/11/2001, the next day Sherry redoubled her commitment to Christ at a public prayer meeting and later was baptized in Jesus Name and was filled with the Holy Ghost at the age of 52. From that point forward, for nearly 20 years she became an outspoken proponent of the King James Bible, fiery Apostolic preaching, and uninhibited Pentecostal prayer and worship.
Throughout her years, Sherry was known for her love of music, her sparkling laugh and her love and devotion to her children, grandkids, great grandchildren, neighborhood kids, and the youth group of her church. In her final days, Sherry took great personal comfort from Eppy, her fiesty miniature Dachshund.
Sherry worked at Buckeye Egg Farm, an egg production facility, in Croton, Ohio and was the toy buyer at Hufford's Ben Franklin Discount Store in Johnstown.
Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Virginia Lilly of Johnstown and sister, V. Louise McKee of Johnstown; Sharon leaves behind her beloved husband of 45 years, Harold (Gabby) Brown, and siblings, Russell Lilly (Dixie) of Delaware, Ohio; E. Elizabeth Keck (Dave) of Delaware; Brenda Van Paepeghem (Paul) of Johnstown; Diana Charles (Robert) of Pataskala, Ohio; Joseph Lilly of Utica, Ohio; and Daina Smith (Scott) of Whitehall, Ohio; and children: Henry Porter of Milton, West Virginia; Aletha Dearman (Lonnie) of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; William Porter (Ada) of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; David Porter (Becky) of Johnstown; Jobe Porter (Trish) of Cheshire, Ohio; Juble Porter of Milton, West Virginia; Shain Brown of Johnstown; Bobby Brown (Tabitha) of Johnstown, and 20 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sharon's life and rebirth with calling hours from 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Friday, February 7, followed with a Going Home Service at noon at New Life Apostolic Fellowship, 34 S. Main St., Utica, Ohio with Pastor John Slage officiating along with Thomas Slage of Apostolic Assembly of Mineral Ridge, Ohio.
The family will entertain guests at a reception at the Monroe Township Maintenance Building, 7621 Johnstown-Alexandria Rd. (East of Johnstown on State Route 37) immediately following interment at Green Hill Cemetery, 7621 Johnstown-Alexandria Road (State Route 37), Johnstown, OH 43031.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020