Sharon Holman
Newark - Sharon Jean Holman, 73, of Newark, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. She was born June 19, 1946 at College Corner in Oxford, OH to the late Martin and Marjory (Kennedy) Kay.
Sharon was a member of Marne United Methodist Church. She retired from the Licking County Health Department in 2008 and then resumed her love for real estate. She worked for 20 years as a Realtor and was a member of the Million Dollar Club. She retired in January 2020 due to her illness. Her family was always her first priority and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jim; three children, Stephanie (Ben) Tigner, Jim (Lindsey) Holman, and Andrea Holman all of Newark; five grandchildren, Sierra Clark, Trey Tigner, Lacey Holman, Halley Holman, and Jaxon Holman; and one sister, Stephane (Ken) Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's name to; Marne United Methodist Church, 1019 Licking Valley Rd. NE., Newark, OH 43055.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020