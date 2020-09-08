Sharon Kay Bretz
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Sharon Kay (Shaffer) Bretz, age 79, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, September 11, at the Licking Valley Church of Christ, with Pastor Gus Andrews, officiating. Burial will follow at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Sharon passed away unexpectedly at Riverside Hospital in Columbus on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born July 30, 1941 in Fresno, California to the late Frank and Evelyn (Castro) Shaffer.
She was a 1960 graduate of Clovis High School in Clovis, California, where she met and married Richard Eugene Bretz, her husband of 60 years.
In 1974, Richard and Sharon relocated from California for Richard's job and established a new life with their three children in northern Newark, Ohio. Their children attended North Fork schools, and Richard and Sharon were proud Utica Redskin supporters and sponsors. Together they spent many days and nights attending (and missing very few) of their children's activities and sporting events. As Grandparents, they were also Newark Wildcat and Licking Valley Panther supporters for their grandchildren's activities.
Sharon worked as a waitress in various restaurants since the age of 14, and following her retirement from the Granville Inn, she enjoyed working at Apple Tree Auction Center in Newark for several years. She also took pride in her skills as a decorator and florist. She volunteered at The Look-Up Center in Newark and was a devoted member of the Licking Valley Church of Christ.
Sharon is remembered for her devotion, dedication, love, passion, and commitment to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Upon retirement, Sharon stated that she felt cheated out of being a parent because she had to work, and she refused to be cheated out of being a grandparent; a statement that describes her unending bond with her family and the importance she placed on staying involved in the lives of family she cherished. She will truly be missed by her husband, children, grand-children, great-grandchildren, and all that knew her.
In addition to her husband, Richard, Sharon is survived by her three children and their spouses, Carie (Greg) Ross, Laurie (Jeff) Kreager and Mark (Jaci) Bretz all of Newark; grandchildren, Kaylynn Weaver of Newark, Mallary (Stephen) Meyer of Pataskala, Cody (Leigh) Kreager and daughter, Lily of Cincinnati, Molly Kreager and Geoff Smith of Newark, Clark (Brooke) Kreager and children, Benelli, Troy, and Amelia of Lancaster, Howie (Meghan) Bretz and daughters, Sutton and Saylor of Newark, Emilee (Josh) Gaudio and son, Luca of Blacklick, Casey (Amy) Needham and daughter, Birdie of Gahanna, Lindsey (Anil) Das of Columbus, Abbey Bretz and son, Jamison of Newark.
Sharon is also survived by a brother, Gary (Karen) Shaffer of Porterville, California and two sisters-in-law, Pamela (Robert) Chaney and Nancy Bretz of Clovis, California; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, September 10, at the Licking Valley Church of Christ, 1578 Dayton Road, Newark, and prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, September 11.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Look-Up Center, 50 O'Bannon Ave, Newark, OH 43055.
