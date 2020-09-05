1/1
Sharon Kay "Peach" Dunlap
Sharon "Peach" Kay Dunlap

NEWARK - A graveside service for Sharon "Peach" Kay Dunlap, 79, of Newark, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Welsh Hills Cemetery in Granville, with Pastors Reinita Thacker and Judith Birdsall Taylor officiating.

Sharon passed away September 2, 2020, at the OSU Hospital. She was born July 14, 1941, in Newark, to the late Samuel E. and Ethel (Weekly) Dunlap.

Sharon was a 1960 graduate of Newark High School, 1968 graduate of Newark Hospital School of Nursing, and a 1978 graduate of Columbus Respiratory and Sanborn Cardiology. Sharon retired in 1998 from Licking Memorial Hospital as a supervisor for respiratory therapy and cardiology laboratory. She was a member of Woodside Presbyterian church where she was an elder, deacon and sang in the choir. In 1964 she won the state bowling tournament. She was a member of the BD of Nursing, American Heart and Lung Association, AARP, Granville Players, Village Voices, and BD member of Licking County Jail Ministries.

She is survived by her brother, Terry Dunlap of Newark; sister, Cynthia Donley of Pataskala; many nieces and nephews, and special friends, Jan Hilleary, Billie Tender, and Pam Walker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Lee; sister-in-law, Carolyn Dunlap, and brother-in-law, James R. Donley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodside Presbyterian Church.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
