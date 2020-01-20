|
Sharon White
Granville - Sharon Ann White, 75, of Granville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 19, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born May 11, 1944, the daughter of the late Walter and Marietta (Franklin) Hackman.
She retired from Lucent Technologies after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, and traveling to attend her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She was active with Newborns In Need, Newark Chapter. She also volunteered with TWIG's at Children's Hospital, Columbus.
She is survived by her loving family: James (Therese) White, Thomas (Tami) White, Deanna Dotson, Debra (Jeff) Lyon; her grandchildren Cody, Krista, Abbey, Keli-Jo, Mitchell, Jeremy, Joshua, A.J., Jerrod and Samantha; 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings Gerald Hackman, Rick (Mary Jo) Hackman, Christie (Dennis) White, along with several nieces and nephews, and her friends at Calico Cupboard in Pataskala.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry W. White.
Honoring her wishes, no services will be held.
The family prefers memorial contributions be directed to Newborns in Need, Newark Chapter, c/o P.I.M.E., 2734 Seminary Rd, Newark, Ohio 43056.
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville is honored to care for Sharon and the White family.
www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020