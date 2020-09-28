Sharree N. Pence-Caulfield
NEWARK - In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held for Sharree N. Pence-Caulfield, 65, of Newark, who passed away September 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 28, 1954, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to the late Roger Pence and Caroline (Hammond) Carter.
Sharree was a United States Air Force Veteran, where she was ranked a tech sergeant. She was one of the first female jet engine mechanics where she spent most of her career in Germany and England. Returning to Ohio she worked for the Columbus Playboy Club until it closed, and then worked for the City of Newark Income Tax.
Sharree is survived by her husband, Edward Caulfield; step-daughter, Michelle (Mark) Butler; sister, Beverly Pence of AZ; brother, Gary Pence of CA; half-brother, Bill Ernest Carter, and step-grandchildren, Katie Beth Butler and Brittany Butler both of Newark.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Central Ohio
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430 Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfunerahome.com