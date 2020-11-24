1/1
Shauna Ann Crothers
1980 - 2020
Shauna Ann Crothers

Newark - A graveside service for Shauna Ann Crothers, 40 of Newark will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Fredonia Cemetery with Dave Pennington officiating.

Shauna passed away tragically Friday, November 20, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born January 17, 1980 in Hutchinson, KS to Robin Crothers of Murray City, OH and Cathy Simms of Newark. Shauna was an aspiring business owner, a caregiver, a loving mother and doting grandmother. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandkids. She enjoyed arts and crafts, decorating and took pride in her appearance; she enjoyed doing her hair, nails and make-up.

In addition to her parents, Shauna is survived by her children, Kendra Lyons and Andrew Lyons, both of Newark; brothers, Randy Yantis, Jr. of Newark, Joseph (Hope) Rey of Dublin; and grandchildren, Trenton, Rylee and Colton.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1.p.m. Monday at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com






Published in Advocate from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
