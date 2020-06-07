Shawn Atkinson



Newark - Shawn T. Atkinson Sr. (58), of Newark, Ohio passed away June 3, 2020. He was born March 15, 1962 in Brunswick, Maine to Jay H. Atkinson and Sandra Jean Fisher. Shawn was proud to be a U.S. Navy veteran. In his spare time Shawn enjoyed working on small engines, racing remote controlled trucks, riding his motorcycle, caring for his property, volunteering, and so much more. Shawn is survived in death by his loving wife of 33 years Lisa (Link) Atkinson; sons Shawn T. Atkinson Jr. and Jaymie R. (Katelyn Adkins) Atkinson; father Jay (Natalie) Atkinson; mother Sandy (Manuel) Lopes; sister Dawn (Charlie) Barfield; brother Brian (Deborah) Lopes; many nieces and nephews, and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 10:00am - 12:00 pm at CROUSE-KAUBER- FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, OH 43031. A private family service will be held immediately following with Pastor Dan McLaughlin officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Licking Co. Humane Society or to Faith Fellowship Church in Johnstown, Ohio.









