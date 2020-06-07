Shawn Atkinson
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawn Atkinson

Newark - Shawn T. Atkinson Sr. (58), of Newark, Ohio passed away June 3, 2020. He was born March 15, 1962 in Brunswick, Maine to Jay H. Atkinson and Sandra Jean Fisher. Shawn was proud to be a U.S. Navy veteran. In his spare time Shawn enjoyed working on small engines, racing remote controlled trucks, riding his motorcycle, caring for his property, volunteering, and so much more. Shawn is survived in death by his loving wife of 33 years Lisa (Link) Atkinson; sons Shawn T. Atkinson Jr. and Jaymie R. (Katelyn Adkins) Atkinson; father Jay (Natalie) Atkinson; mother Sandy (Manuel) Lopes; sister Dawn (Charlie) Barfield; brother Brian (Deborah) Lopes; many nieces and nephews, and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 10:00am - 12:00 pm at CROUSE-KAUBER- FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, OH 43031. A private family service will be held immediately following with Pastor Dan McLaughlin officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Licking Co. Humane Society or to Faith Fellowship Church in Johnstown, Ohio.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
7409676085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved