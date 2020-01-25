|
Shawn E. Williams
Hebron - A memorial service celebrating the life of Shawn E. Williams, 48, of Hebron, will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hebron chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial service, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Shawn was born in Newark, Ohio on February 3, 1971 to the late Burl Williams and Kay (Norris) Holtz. He passed away at his residence on January 9, 2020.
Shawn was a professional truck driver for Midwest Express. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching dirt track racing and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Survivors include his loving wife of five years, Michele (Hunt) Williams; sons, Kevin (Kalynn) Moorehead and Tyler (Breanna) Brooks; brother, Jason (Jessica) Williams; grandchildren, Kolton and Trinity Moorehead; nieces, Riley Williams and Reagan Williams; stepmother, Janice Williams; cousin, Randy (Angie) Williams; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marilyn and David Hunt; aunt, Audra (Rick Davis) Williams; uncles, Don (Sarilee) Williams, Roy (Emma Lou) Williams and Bob (Valerie) Norris; sisters-in-law, Deborah (Bill) Devault and Deb (Jim) Engle; brothers-in-law, Jim (Sherry) Hunt, David Bagent, Dan (Teri) Hunt and Dave (Cathy) Hunt; and many other close friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandma Hoskinson; close friends, Shae Cramer, Brian Litton and Corby Hall.
