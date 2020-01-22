|
Shawn Rich
Etna - Shawn Michael Rich, 40 of Etna, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home.
Born September 9, 1979, he is the son of Ernest Michael Riffle and Peggy Rich who survive.
A striper with X-Treme asphalt and sealing, Shawn enjoyed camping and outdoor activities, and was very handy, being able to fix anything.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter Kyra Rich, his twin brother Shane Matthew Rich, sisters Amber and Emily Riffle and Ashley Donaker; along with his nephews Cayden, Cameron and Jayce and his niece Jayden. His canine companions Izzy and Buddy also survive him.
Shawn was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Faye and Richard McCune
Honoring Shawn's wishes there will be no services. The family is planning a private memorial, and details will be provided at a later date.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Shawn and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020