Shawn Samuel Steele
Shawn Samuel Steele, age 59, passed away at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born in Alexandria, VA on August 10, 1961 to the late Gary and Betty (Wall) Steele. Shawn graduated from Glenville College in WV and worked as a retail consultant for the Schottenstein family of companies for 25 years. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and enjoyed family vacations, snow skiing, golfing, and cooking. Shawn is survived by his brother, Dathard V. (Cindy) Steele; nieces, Vali Steele and Kia (Manny) Steele Vivar; aunt, June West, and numerous cousins. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, OH 43232. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored to 25 people in the room at a time to maintain social distancing requirements. A graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 3082 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to extend condolences or to share a memory of Shawn.