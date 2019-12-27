|
Sheela Kay O'Donnell
Newark - A graveside service for Sheela Kay O'Donnell, age 71, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newark.
Sheela was born July 22, 1948 in Newark to the late Russell Dale and Betty Jean (Allen) Dodson. She passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019