Resources
More Obituaries for Sheela O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheela Kay O'Donnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheela Kay O'Donnell Obituary
Sheela Kay O'Donnell

Newark - A graveside service for Sheela Kay O'Donnell, age 71, of Newark, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newark.

Sheela was born July 22, 1948 in Newark to the late Russell Dale and Betty Jean (Allen) Dodson. She passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Sheela and her family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -